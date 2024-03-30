Intrigued by Delhi's vada pav fiasco? Here's all you need to know

A gastronomic hotspot, Delhi is ever-evolving with its culinary offerings. One day you have momo omelette, a foodie nightmare going viral and the next day an upscale restaurant with its chic interiors has debuted in Hauz Khas. You could say Delhi is unpredictable and the latest addition to this arbitrariness is Mumbai’s beloved vada pav.

Nobody knows when the popular Indian snack took over the evening chaats and samosas in the city but there is certainly an intrigue about vada pav, which only Delhi has managed to dispense.

A simple scroll on Instagram with #vadapavgirl on the search bar would tell you a lot about the fiasco currently unfolding in Delhi. Many are wondering why folks in Delhi are gushing over vada pav, meanwhile, Mumbaikars are particularly more concerned about the price at which this delicacy is being sold. Fifty rupees is outlandish, they say!

From what we understand, it all started when Chandrika Gera Dixit, who has now won the title of The Vada Pav Girl, set up a stall in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar. If the media reports and countless Instagram reels are to go by, then this woman quit her job at Haldiram to sell vada pav to gain some extra money for her son’s well-being.