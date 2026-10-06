Yami Gautam’s unexpected dance partners steal the show in Nayyi Navelli's song Phata Patakha

Yami Gautam Dhar is grooving with zombies and no one thought this little collab could look this sensational. Phata Patakha, the second song from her upcoming fantasy family film Nayyi Navelli, recently dropped and has already created a buzz, thanks to Yami’s unexpected dance partners.

Yami Gautam sets the dance floor on fire with her moves and unexpected partners

Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film tells a story of a new bride, played by Yami who becomes the centre of an unusual mystery. What begins as a family story soon takes a fantastical turn, bringing together comedy, mystery, supernatural elements and adventure. And that’s when the zombies come into the storyline. In an unexpected move, Yami is seen pairing up with the mythical creatures in the song Phata Patakha blending a festive energy of a dance number with the film’s fantasy setting.

Phata Patakha has been composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu, vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi and choreography by Vijay Ganguly. G. V. Prakash, talking about the song, said that the track allowed the team to experiment with an unusual musical sound while keeping the eccentricity of Nayyi Navelli intact. He also credited Vayu’s lyrics and Madhubanti’s vocals for bringing the playful energy he had envisioned for the song.