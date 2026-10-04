Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar reportedly relocate to Himachal Pradesh

According to reports, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have shifted their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh. The couple, who have remained quite secretive about their personal life, would be residing alternately between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai for work reasons.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar choose their Himachal Home over Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh will always be very special to Yami Gautam. Prior to her marriage, she purchased an old house, which is 100 years old, situated on a 25-acre property located in Gohar, Mandi. This property is very close to her heart.