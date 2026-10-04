Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar reportedly relocate to Himachal Pradesh

According to reports, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have shifted their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh. The couple, who have remained quite secretive about their personal life, would be residing alternately between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai for work reasons.
Himachal Pradesh will always be very special to Yami Gautam. Prior to her marriage, she purchased an old house, which is 100 years old, situated on a 25-acre property located in Gohar, Mandi. This property is very close to her heart.
This home became more important after the wedding ceremony between Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar in June 2021. It was made of wood and stone. It is situated among many gardens and farmland. Apples, potatoes, plums, and ginger are grown on this land.
Yami and Aditya have opted for keeping the property basic and have not gone on to make an elaborate celebrity home out of it. This is because of their choice for a tranquil life once away from movies.
However, prior to relocating their base camp permanently, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had been residing in a well-appointed rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai. In fact, in one of the promotional events held for the Dhurandhar series part 1 in late 2025, Aditya even made a quip about his residence. He mentioned that “My home is on Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg."
Aditya Dhar also kept a low profile after the Dhurandhar case. At the beginning of this year, he made public appearances only on account of his profession, such as the National Film Award ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
The pair have been conferred with the National Award for Article 370. Aditya was awarded the National Award as the producer, whereas Yami Gautam got it as the leading actress.
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