Celebs

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar reportedly relocate to Himachal Pradesh

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have reportedly left Mumbai for a quieter permanent base in Himachal Pradesh, choosing privacy and a simpler lifestyle away from the city’s constant public attention
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have reportedly chosen their Himachal home as their permanent base
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar reportedly shifted to Himachal Pradesh
Updated on
2 min read

According to reports, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have shifted their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh. The couple, who have remained quite secretive about their personal life, would be residing alternately between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai for work reasons.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar choose their Himachal Home over Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh will always be very special to Yami Gautam. Prior to her marriage, she purchased an old house, which is 100 years old, situated on a 25-acre property located in Gohar, Mandi. This property is very close to her heart.

This home became more important after the wedding ceremony between Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar in June 2021. It was made of wood and stone. It is situated among many gardens and farmland. Apples, potatoes, plums, and ginger are grown on this land.

Yami and Aditya have opted for keeping the property basic and have not gone on to make an elaborate celebrity home out of it. This is because of their choice for a tranquil life once away from movies.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar rarely bring their personal lives into the public conversation
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's marriage ceremony

However, prior to relocating their base camp permanently, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had been residing in a well-appointed rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai. In fact, in one of the promotional events held for the Dhurandhar series part 1 in late 2025, Aditya even made a quip about his residence. He mentioned that “My home is on Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg."

Yami and Aditya Dhar lived in a spacious rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai.
The couple received National Awards for Article 370

Aditya Dhar also kept a low profile after the Dhurandhar case. At the beginning of this year, he made public appearances only on account of his profession, such as the National Film Award ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

The pair have been conferred with the National Award for Article 370. Aditya was awarded the National Award as the producer, whereas Yami Gautam got it as the leading actress.

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Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have reportedly chosen their Himachal home as their permanent base
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Yami Gautam
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