Aditya Dhar plays a perfect husband as wife Yami Gautam Dhar receives first National Award for Article 370

Article 370 is a political-thriller released in 2024 where Yami plays a physically tough, emotionally restrained, professionally driven and risk taking Officer Zooni Haksar. This role not only became one of Yami’s most lauded performances in her career but also earned her, her first National Awards.

For the awards, Yami wore a beautiful black sari with gold border, almost twinning with her husband who wore a black suit. She had traditional gajra in her hair which was held together in a traditional bun. With folded hands and a beautiful smile, she accepted the awards from President Droupadi Murmu. The National Award not only appreciated her for her performance in Article 370 but also reflected her admirable close to 15 years career in the industry, where she has been delivering powerful performances silently, and focused.

More than a producer or director, Aditya Dhar became the pillar of support for Yami Gautam as she went up to the stage to collect her National Award. As her name was called out, circulating footages show a teary eyed Aditya applauding, smiling and very proud of his wife’s achievements.