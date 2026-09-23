Aditya Dhar plays a perfect husband as wife Yami Gautam Dhar receives first National Award for Article 370

It was a significant time for the husband-wife duo Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar at the 72nd National Film Awards last night. While Yami received her first National Award for Article 370, husband Aditya Dhar, could not have been more proud. Moreover, the film itself won Best Feature and has been produced by Aditya, makign him an awardee of the night too. The 72nd National Film Awards was held in Gujarat, a deviation from its usual location in Delhi and considered films in 2024 under its eligibility criteria. Aditya, who is now a household name with Dhurandhar, deliberately kept the focus on Article 370 and let his wife shine in the limelight rather than discussing future plans with Dhurandhar or his other directorial.
Article 370 is a political-thriller released in 2024 where Yami plays a physically tough, emotionally restrained, professionally driven and risk taking Officer Zooni Haksar. This role not only became one of Yami’s most lauded performances in her career but also earned her, her first National Awards.
For the awards, Yami wore a beautiful black sari with gold border, almost twinning with her husband who wore a black suit. She had traditional gajra in her hair which was held together in a traditional bun. With folded hands and a beautiful smile, she accepted the awards from President Droupadi Murmu. The National Award not only appreciated her for her performance in Article 370 but also reflected her admirable close to 15 years career in the industry, where she has been delivering powerful performances silently, and focused.
More than a producer or director, Aditya Dhar became the pillar of support for Yami Gautam as she went up to the stage to collect her National Award. As her name was called out, circulating footages show a teary eyed Aditya applauding, smiling and very proud of his wife’s achievements.
Both Aditya and Yami have been very private people beyond work. Their love story began while they were working on Uri: The Surgical Strike and developed further through 2019. Neither of them described their courtship phase as dating. In fact they got married, amidst the pandemic, through a silent, homely ritual in the presence of their loved ones. The couple has a child, a boy Vedavid, born in 2024.
On the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Nayyi Navelli, a supernatural –thriller while Aditya hasn’t disclosed any upcoming projects publicly.
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