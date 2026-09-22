Zayn Malik throws daughter Khai a colourful 6th birthday bash

Zayn Malik marked a major milestone for his daughter this week, throwing her a birthday bash worthy of the occasion. On Tuesday, September 22, the former One Direction singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from Khai's 6th birthday celebration, held at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey — the sprawling entertainment complex known for its indoor amusement park and fairground-style attractions.
Khai, whom the 33-year-old singer shares with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, was surrounded by a group of friends as the group made the rounds on the venue's rides. The photos capture a genuinely festive scene: rainbow streamers strung throughout the space, a colourful balloon arch marking the entrance, and a Squishmallow-themed sign spelling out "Happy Birthday Khai" in bright, kid-friendly lettering.
The birthday girl herself was dressed for the occasion in a rainbow-striped party dress, her hair pulled back into a braid, as she leaned over a towering four-tier cake decorated with — fittingly — more Squishmallows, before blowing out her candles.
Gift-wise, it looks like Khai's parents are leaning into her curious, nature-loving side. Among the presents spotted in the post was a National Geographic bug habitat and a butterfly growing kit — gifts that track with what Gigi has said about her daughter's interests in the past, including a love of animals, bugs, and the outdoors.
Khai's sixth birthday is a notably public celebration for a family that has otherwise kept her largely shielded from the spotlight since her birth in September 2020. Zayn and Gigi, who split shortly after welcoming their daughter, have maintained a famously private and amicable co-parenting arrangement, typically keeping Khai's face out of frame in the rare glimpses they do share online.
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