Zayn Malik throws daughter Khai a colourful 6th birthday bash

The birthday girl herself was dressed for the occasion in a rainbow-striped party dress, her hair pulled back into a braid, as she leaned over a towering four-tier cake decorated with — fittingly — more Squishmallows, before blowing out her candles.

Gift-wise, it looks like Khai's parents are leaning into her curious, nature-loving side. Among the presents spotted in the post was a National Geographic bug habitat and a butterfly growing kit — gifts that track with what Gigi has said about her daughter's interests in the past, including a love of animals, bugs, and the outdoors.

Khai's sixth birthday is a notably public celebration for a family that has otherwise kept her largely shielded from the spotlight since her birth in September 2020. Zayn and Gigi, who split shortly after welcoming their daughter, have maintained a famously private and amicable co-parenting arrangement, typically keeping Khai's face out of frame in the rare glimpses they do share online.