Celebs

Zayn Malik throws daughter Khai a colourful 6th birthday bash

Zayn Malik celebrates daughter Khai's 6th birthday with Squishmallows, colourful cake and fun at American Dream
Zayn Malik celebrates daughter Khai's 6th birthday
Zayn Malik shares glimpse from daughter Khai's 6th birthday
Updated on
2 min read

Zayn Malik marked a major milestone for his daughter this week, throwing her a birthday bash worthy of the occasion. On Tuesday, September 22, the former One Direction singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from Khai's 6th birthday celebration, held at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey — the sprawling entertainment complex known for its indoor amusement park and fairground-style attractions.

Zayn Malik celebrates Khai's 6th birthday with a fun-filled bash

Khai, whom the 33-year-old singer shares with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 31, was surrounded by a group of friends as the group made the rounds on the venue's rides. The photos capture a genuinely festive scene: rainbow streamers strung throughout the space, a colourful balloon arch marking the entrance, and a Squishmallow-themed sign spelling out "Happy Birthday Khai" in bright, kid-friendly lettering.

The birthday girl herself was dressed for the occasion in a rainbow-striped party dress, her hair pulled back into a braid, as she leaned over a towering four-tier cake decorated with — fittingly — more Squishmallows, before blowing out her candles.

Gift-wise, it looks like Khai's parents are leaning into her curious, nature-loving side. Among the presents spotted in the post was a National Geographic bug habitat and a butterfly growing kit — gifts that track with what Gigi has said about her daughter's interests in the past, including a love of animals, bugs, and the outdoors.

Khai's sixth birthday is a notably public celebration for a family that has otherwise kept her largely shielded from the spotlight since her birth in September 2020. Zayn and Gigi, who split shortly after welcoming their daughter, have maintained a famously private and amicable co-parenting arrangement, typically keeping Khai's face out of frame in the rare glimpses they do share online.

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Zayn Malik celebrates daughter Khai's 6th birthday
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Zayn Malik
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