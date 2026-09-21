Ed Sheeran addresses Gaza controversy on stage after tour support acts walk out

Ed Sheeran took to the stage alone in Philadelphia this weekend, breaking his silence on the Gaza conflict following a turbulent week of tour controversies and artist boycotts.

Ed Sheeran addresses Gaza controversy on tour

Performing at Lincoln Financial Field without an opening act, Ed addressed the dispute surrounding his Loop Tour after original supporting act Macklemore was dropped for chanting “Free Palestine” during a concert in New Jersey. Several replacement and scheduled musicians, including Danish outfit Lukas Graham, folk band Beoga, singer Aaron Rowe and Billie Eilish's brother Finneas, subsequently walked away from upcoming tour dates in solidarity.

Addressing the packed stadium, Ed admitted that he had been thrust into a storm he never sought. “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” he said.