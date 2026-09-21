Ed Sheeran addresses Gaza controversy on stage after tour support acts walk out

Ed Sheeran took to the stage alone in Philadelphia this weekend, breaking his silence on the Gaza conflict following a turbulent week of tour controversies and artist boycotts.
Performing at Lincoln Financial Field without an opening act, Ed addressed the dispute surrounding his Loop Tour after original supporting act Macklemore was dropped for chanting “Free Palestine” during a concert in New Jersey. Several replacement and scheduled musicians, including Danish outfit Lukas Graham, folk band Beoga, singer Aaron Rowe and Billie Eilish's brother Finneas, subsequently walked away from upcoming tour dates in solidarity.
Addressing the packed stadium, Ed admitted that he had been thrust into a storm he never sought. “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” he said.
Calling the attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023 horrific and describing the ongoing crisis in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable”, Ed emphasised that his music is created to champion “love, hope and unity” above division. He maintained that tour organisers and venue pressure—notably involving stadium owner Robert Kraft—led to the lineup changes. Ed also voiced unease regarding institutional censorship, remarking, “This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world.”
Outside the venue, small demonstrations took place. Former ticket holder Hillary Steinberg explained why she sought a refund to protest instead: “I think all art is political, and all music is political, and so this choice — even though he was saying that he wasn’t complicit — is a political choice.” However, attendee Diane Savitz supported the singer, noting, “Music should bring people together. Everyone has their right to freedom of speech, but not every platform is the place for it.”
Ed and Robert have reportedly agreed to donate two million dollars each to humanitarian relief efforts.