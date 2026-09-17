Macklemore donates $1m Ed Sheeran tour earnings to Palestine amid Robert Kraft challenge

Rapper Macklemore has pledged to donate his entire $1 million net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour to organisations supporting the Palestinian people. The charitable move follows his recent dismissal from the tour after making pro-Palestine remarks on stage.
Taking to Instagram, Benjamin challenged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the generous sum. The billionaire sports executive had reportedly banned the artist from performing at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, which led to his complete removal from the concert series.
“With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation and still fighting for their freedom,” Benjamin wrote. He further added, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting.”
In a rapid response, Robert published a statement revealing that Ed had already reached out privately. Before the public challenge was made, Ed asked him to commit $2 million to match his own donation towards humanitarian relief in the region.
“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people,” Robert said. “I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting.” He did not specify which charities would receive the funds but noted that Ed plans to contact other venue owners to continue building bridges.
The controversy began when Benjamin chanted “Free Palestine” during his set at MetLife Stadium. Following his departure from the line-up, all four of the remaining supporting acts – Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Beoga and Lukas Graham – quit in solidarity.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick also weighed in on the situation, criticising stadium owners for colluding against the Grammy-winning artist. Colin suggested that venue operators merely want to protect their own interests and money. Meanwhile, Ed has stated his desire to remain publicly neutral on political causes while privately supporting charitable initiatives.