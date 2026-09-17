Macklemore donates $1m Ed Sheeran tour earnings to Palestine amid Robert Kraft challenge

Rapper Macklemore has pledged to donate his entire $1 million net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour to organisations supporting the Palestinian people. The charitable move follows his recent dismissal from the tour after making pro-Palestine remarks on stage.

Macklemore donates $1m tour earnings to Palestine relief

Taking to Instagram, Benjamin challenged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the generous sum. The billionaire sports executive had reportedly banned the artist from performing at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, which led to his complete removal from the concert series.

“With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation and still fighting for their freedom,” Benjamin wrote. He further added, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting.”