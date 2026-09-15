American rapper Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after Free Palestine speech

American rapper, songwriter and musician from Washington, Benjamin Hammond Haggerty popularly known by his stage name Macklemore has been dropped from the remaining shows of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour. The Tour which commenced this month was expected to have 10 shows across major venues till November and then carry on to international venues, had signed by Macklemore for 8 out of 10 performances as a supporting artiste. However, his recent Free Palestine speech has led to his removal from the tour altogether.
During the concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore took the opportunity to convey his feelings about Palestine. He mentioned the audience that one of the major reasons he became a part of the tour was to utilize the platform for the cause. Macklemore has always been opinionated about artiste identity and social causes and this too is part of his beliefs. After his Free Palestine speech he performed Hind’s Hall his 2024 protest song about the Gaza war. During the performance images of real footages of the student protest played in the background. He also went on to mention that how the crux of his message was about peace, respect, dignity and equality for all.
Why was Macklemore removed after his speech and performance?
According to reports, Macklemore was conveyed that the tour organisers would not allow thw Tour to proceed for the rest of the dates if he was present in the line-up. According to them, this one speech may result into hundreds and thousands of cancellations bearing them great financial loss. Thus, after a discussion with relevant stakeholders, the rapper was removed from the rest of the tour dates. Macklemore mentioned that the stadium owners had rallied against his presence and told Ed Sheeran that they would not let the tour proceed if he was still on the line-up and Sheeran had conveyed the same to him. However Ed or his team has not publicly commented on the same till now.
All about the Loop Tour
Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour is his major stadium tour this year with the US performance line up including Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and others in supporting acts. The performances were to be held in Phhiladelphia, Tampa, Texas, Atlanta and many other places. The reasons why Macklemore’s using the music concert platform to voice his opinion became a controversy are many. But, the major ones include that the concert was for entertainment purpose not for political messaging. Moreover, such concerts have several stakeholders with different personal opinions and expressing one such opinion may not look good on the overall image of the organisers. However, this incident also brings forth the question if artistes can truly utilize concert platforms to make their voice reach thousands of people or should they strictly stay within limits of their music performances only.