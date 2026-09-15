American rapper Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after Free Palestine speech

During the concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore took the opportunity to convey his feelings about Palestine. He mentioned the audience that one of the major reasons he became a part of the tour was to utilize the platform for the cause. Macklemore has always been opinionated about artiste identity and social causes and this too is part of his beliefs. After his Free Palestine speech he performed Hind’s Hall his 2024 protest song about the Gaza war. During the performance images of real footages of the student protest played in the background. He also went on to mention that how the crux of his message was about peace, respect, dignity and equality for all.

Why was Macklemore removed after his speech and performance?

According to reports, Macklemore was conveyed that the tour organisers would not allow thw Tour to proceed for the rest of the dates if he was present in the line-up. According to them, this one speech may result into hundreds and thousands of cancellations bearing them great financial loss. Thus, after a discussion with relevant stakeholders, the rapper was removed from the rest of the tour dates. Macklemore mentioned that the stadium owners had rallied against his presence and told Ed Sheeran that they would not let the tour proceed if he was still on the line-up and Sheeran had conveyed the same to him. However Ed or his team has not publicly commented on the same till now.