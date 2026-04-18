Zayn Malik hospitalised on the release day of his album, Konnakol: Shares health update with fans

The artiste proceeded to commend the medical personnel who were treating him. He thanked the physicians, nurses, and cardiologists for their efforts, referring to them as ‘incredible’ and ‘legends.’ He ended the note saying, “You are all legends! Big big love xx z.”

Although this was disappointing news, the professional goals that Zayn Malik has planned for himself are quite important. This is because he will be touring North America for the first time all by himself and he will be heading an arena tour.

Zayn Malik gave an explanation on the significance of Konnakol while introducing the album. The artist explained that Konnakol is about the practice of producing rhythmic sound using one’s voice, and he felt it had much more meaning to him personally. According to him, the album showcases a sound that came before words and gives him insight into himself and where he comes from.

The Die for Me singer has recently talked about his relationship with his South Asian heritage. He stated that Indian and Bollywood elements are an intrinsic part of his daily existence. He further went on to mention that he is a big fan of Indian movies and named SRK’s Main Hoon Na as his favourite movie.