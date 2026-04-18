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Zayn Malik hospitalised on the release day of his album, Konnakol: Shares health update with fans

Zayn Malik says he is 'unexpectedly recovering' and heartbroken to miss fan appearances during a crucial week
Zayn Malik revealed that he is recovering from a mystery illness on April 17, the same day his new album Konnakol was released
Zayn Malik shares health updates from the hospital
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On April 17, Zayn Malik disclosed that he had been suffering from an unknown ailment after releasing his new album Konnakol. The former One Direction singer posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed on his Instagram and thanked his followers for supporting him through a tough week.

Health scare overshadows Zayn Malik’s new album release

Zayn Malik’s message stated that the past days have been ‘a long week’ for him, adding that he is still ‘recovering from this unexpectedly.’ The reason behind his hospitalization has not yet been made known to the public, nor has there been any information regarding his medical condition.

The 33-year-old singer shared a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram Stories, informing fans about his condition and expressing gratitude
Zayn Malik's recent story

The artiste proceeded to commend the medical personnel who were treating him. He thanked the physicians, nurses, and cardiologists for their efforts, referring to them as ‘incredible’ and ‘legends.’ He ended the note saying, “You are all legends! Big big love xx z.”

Although this was disappointing news, the professional goals that Zayn Malik has planned for himself are quite important. This is because he will be touring North America for the first time all by himself and he will be heading an arena tour.

Zayn Malik gave an explanation on the significance of Konnakol while introducing the album. The artist explained that Konnakol is about the practice of producing rhythmic sound using one’s voice, and he felt it had much more meaning to him personally. According to him, the album showcases a sound that came before words and gives him insight into himself and where he comes from.

The Die for Me singer has recently talked about his relationship with his South Asian heritage. He stated that Indian and Bollywood elements are an intrinsic part of his daily existence. He further went on to mention that he is a big fan of Indian movies and named SRK’s Main Hoon Na as his favourite movie.

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Zayn Malik revealed that he is recovering from a mystery illness on April 17, the same day his new album Konnakol was released
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Zayn Malik hospitalised
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