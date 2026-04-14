Zayn Malik calls Indian music soulful and names this SRK film as his favourite

Moreover, apart from films, Zayn had a lot to say about the Indian music scene and its reputation worldwide. He called it one of the best sound scores in the world, although he may have a little bias because of his background. However, he stressed that there is more to it than personal preference.

The musician commended the intricate construction of Indian music compositions. He stressed the amount of attention to detail and intricacy of musical instruments that motivate him as a musician. As per Zayn Malik, these aspects contribute to the formation of his musical style, particularly in his most recent album.

Most striking about Indian music for him is its emotional element, which he believes emanates from the soul. He also observed that in India, music often serves as an emotional balm, providing some sort of crutch in troubled times. He further added that it is also important to note the positivity of such music and its romanticism. He called it ‘delightful’ despite the unrealistic portrayal of love.

However, Zayn Malik’s appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan is not confined to his work on the big screen. The artist has had the opportunity to meet the superstar himself during the Asian Awards in 2015. On this occasion, Zayn won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music’ award while Shah Rukh won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Cinema’ award.