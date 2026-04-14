Zayn Malik calls Indian music soulful and names this SRK film as his favourite

The former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik has represented well how much he identifies with his roots from South Asia and how important the influence of Indian culture has had on him. He is currently promoting an album based on South Indian music called Konnakol. He reflected on his love for Indian films, soundtracks, and a meeting with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
During one such discussion, Zayn Malik explained that elements of India and Bollywood culture come naturally to him because they are incorporated into his everyday life. He said, “I’m always watching Indian films.” He confessed that his most favourite SRK movie is Main Hoon Na (2004).
Moreover, apart from films, Zayn had a lot to say about the Indian music scene and its reputation worldwide. He called it one of the best sound scores in the world, although he may have a little bias because of his background. However, he stressed that there is more to it than personal preference.
The musician commended the intricate construction of Indian music compositions. He stressed the amount of attention to detail and intricacy of musical instruments that motivate him as a musician. As per Zayn Malik, these aspects contribute to the formation of his musical style, particularly in his most recent album.
Most striking about Indian music for him is its emotional element, which he believes emanates from the soul. He also observed that in India, music often serves as an emotional balm, providing some sort of crutch in troubled times. He further added that it is also important to note the positivity of such music and its romanticism. He called it ‘delightful’ despite the unrealistic portrayal of love.
However, Zayn Malik’s appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan is not confined to his work on the big screen. The artist has had the opportunity to meet the superstar himself during the Asian Awards in 2015. On this occasion, Zayn won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music’ award while Shah Rukh won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Cinema’ award.