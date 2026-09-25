Yami Gautam’s Maheshwari saree celebrates a century-old weaving legacy

Yami Gautam put the skill of Indian handloom in the spotlight when she won the Best Actress Award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony for the movie Article 370. The actress selected a very elegant black Maheshwari sari made by a seventh-generation weaver from the Salvi family of Maheshwar, who has been weaving for generations. The black saree was woven using silk, cotton, and zari threads. Yami also highlighted the role of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in nurturing the weaving tradition.

Maheshwari saree: From Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy to modern wardrobes

Maheshwari saree has its roots in the town of Maheshwar, which is located in Madhya Pradesh along the banks of the river Narmada. Though there have been weaving traditions that existed for many years in this region, the saree became popular only during the eighteenth century.