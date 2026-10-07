Celebs

All you need to know about Ana de Armas' new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro

The Knives Out star's most public appearance with her rumoured partner yet comes just two months after summer romance speculation began.
Ana de Armas with Beto Montenegro
Ana de Armas with boyfriend Beto Montenegro at Paris Fashion WeekX.com
Updated on
2 min read

Ana de Armas was joined by Venezuelan singer Beto Montenegro as they headed to the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6. It was a rare appearance, and it came a couple of months after the pair first sparked romance rumours with a string of sightings in Spain. The actress was in town as one of the luxury house's ambassadors, a relationship that goes back years.

Who is Ana de Armas' new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro?

Montenegro is the frontman of Rawayana, a band he co-founded with three friends in Caracas, Venezuela. The group won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album in February 2025. He also works outside the band, including in the supergroup Astropical with Bomba Estéreo's Li Saumet.

The first rumours came in August, when photos shared by Deuxmoi appeared to show the pair kissing during a getaway in Formentera. Later pictures from Spain showed the couple sitting close together, with Montenegro placing a hand on de Armas' neck.

Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro
Ana de Armas cosies up to boyfriend Beto MontenegroX.com

Neither star has formally confirmed the relationship. They have been spotted together for about three months, and Paris was their biggest public outing so far.

De Armas' previous high-profile romances were closely watched. Her relationship with Tom Cruise lasted around nine months before they split in October 2025. As per reports, she slowed things down because they were moving fast and she grew a little uncomfortable. Before that, she was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis from 2021 to 2024, and earlier still she dated Ben Affleck. She moved out of Los Angeles in 2021 to live a more unplugged life.

For now, the Paris appearance suggests she is more comfortable being seen with Montenegro than with some past partners. Whether they make it official remains to be seen.

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Ana de Armas with Beto Montenegro
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up
Tom Cruise
Paris Fashion Week
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