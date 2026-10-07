All you need to know about Ana de Armas' new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro

Ana de Armas was joined by Venezuelan singer Beto Montenegro as they headed to the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6. It was a rare appearance, and it came a couple of months after the pair first sparked romance rumours with a string of sightings in Spain. The actress was in town as one of the luxury house's ambassadors, a relationship that goes back years.

Who is Ana de Armas' new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro?

Montenegro is the frontman of Rawayana, a band he co-founded with three friends in Caracas, Venezuela. The group won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album in February 2025. He also works outside the band, including in the supergroup Astropical with Bomba Estéreo's Li Saumet.

The first rumours came in August, when photos shared by Deuxmoi appeared to show the pair kissing during a getaway in Formentera. Later pictures from Spain showed the couple sitting close together, with Montenegro placing a hand on de Armas' neck.