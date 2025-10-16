Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up

Although they never talked about their relationship, they did not hide their romance for long. The two attended the London concert by Oasis together where they cozied up to each other. Later, they were also pictured holding hands by the paparazzi during an outing in Vermont.

Despite the short romance, the two have reportedly split on amicable terms and continue to remain friends.

The source further added, "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates".

Ana de Armas used to be married to Spanish actor, Marc Clotet before separating in 2013 after two years. She also began dating Ben Affleck in 2019 and their romance lasted until they parted ways in 2021.

Tom Cruise had some high-profile marriages including Mimi Rogers (1987 to 1990), Nicole Kidman (1990 to 2001) and Katie Holmes (2006 to 2012).