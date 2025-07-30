What is Ana de Armas’ net worth?

She started acting in Cuba when she was a teenager and then moved to Spain, where she became popular in a teen drama. In 2014, she finally moved to Los Angeles. As she didn’t know how to speak in English fluently, she took classes before getting roles.

Her first Hollywood film was Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves. She then went on to acting in Blade Runner 2049, War Dogs, and Hands of Stone. Her big break came in 2019 with Knives Out for which she was even nominated for a Golden Globe. Since then, she’s been in more major films, like No Time to Die as a Bond girl and Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. She lives a fairly private life and doesn’t flaunt her wealth. In 2022, she bought a 30-acre property in Vermont for $7.2 million. Yes, the same Vermont where she was just seen with Tom Cruise.

Ana is not new to being in the news for her relationships. While social media keeps arguing about the age difference, Ana continues to enjoy her time in the spotlight, with a growing bank balance and a steadily growing Hollywood presence. No one knows for sure if she and Tom Cruise are a couple. But one thing is clear: Ana de Armas is doing just fine.