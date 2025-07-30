Sydney Sweeney’s ‘genes vs jeans’ ad sparks Doja Cat parody

On the surface, the original campaign was trying to be clever. It paired a scientific explanation about inherited traits with a smug little wink about the jeans Sweeney was wearing. Wordplay, sure. But the reaction? Anything but light.

Some viewers read it as innocent. Others, not so much. The focus on Sweeney’s blue eyes, blonde hair and ‘great genes’ struck a nerve. A few even suggested the ad was pushing subtle racial messaging, connecting it to historical beauty standards and more dangerous ideologies. Theories flew. The comment sections were on fire. And for a campaign likely built to go viral. It worked, though not quite in the way the brand intended (their stock price is increasing by the way)

Then there was the other layer: the unnecessary sexualisation.

Because let’s be honest, this was a denim ad. Jeans. Yet the campaign’s tone, styling and close-up framing felt designed to lean into a hyper-feminine, overtly sensual aesthetic. It wasn’t just about the pants. It was about the body in them. And that’s where things started to feel tired. We’ve seen this trope before: the model lies down, arches a back, flutters a lash. It’s textbook. But it’s also 2025.

Do we really need to serve up genetic, seduction and innuendo…just to get people to buy jeans?