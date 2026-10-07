DJ Robert Miles’ Children: How a trance classic was made to save lives in Italy

DJ Robert Miles' Children was born out of compassion for the hardships children were experiencing as a result of the Balkan wars. But it was later used to support a cause addressing the fatal car accidents occurring on weekends in Italy. Sadly, Robert Miles passed away at the age of 47.

DJ Robert Miles’ Children had a life-saving purpose

It was in 1994 when Robert Miles’ father came back from his humanitarian trip to the former Yugoslavia. Robert’s father shared with him some photos he had taken of the war’s victims, which included children. Upset at what he saw, Robert sought solace in the soundproof studio he had set up in a garage converted to a studio near his home.