John Cena gives Jimmy Fallon a WWE championship belt

The gift continues a running joke between the two. In an earlier appearance, Cena lost his Peacemaker helmet to Fallon after the two played a series of "Make It Last" challenges, and Fallon declared he was keeping it. This time the transfer of a prized possession was voluntary, which Fallon, presumably, found far less painful.

The conversation turned to Cena's work outside wrestling. The interview touched on the Matchbox film directed by Sam Hargrave, which is based on Mattel's toy vehicles, and Cena reflected on the nostalgia of the property. NBC's clip description also notes that he discussed his fear of heights.

The visit comes as Cena's in-ring career winds down. He began his WWE farewell tour at the start of 2025 and had said he wanted to win one more world title before retiring. Even as a part-time wrestler turned full-time actor, he remains one of Fallon's most dependable guests, and moments like this one show why.

For Fallon, it is another souvenir to add alongside the helmet, a reminder that having Cena as his guest tends to leave him with a memorable gift.