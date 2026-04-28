Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on his track Morni

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh turned The Tonight Show into a full celebration as he made the host Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on his track Morni.

Jimmy Fallon performs bhangra with Diljit Dosanjh

In a collaboration post on Instagram, the two are seen matching steps as they grooved on the tack Morni sung by Diljit. The music is by Tru-Skool and its lyrics are penned by Channi Nattan.

“@diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon,” the caption mentioned by the official handle of the Tonight Show.

The caption mentioned that Diljit is bringing his new album Aura to the studio. The album features songs like Senorita, Kufar, You & Me, Charmer, Ban, Balle Balle, Gunda, Mahiya, Broken Soul, and God Bless.