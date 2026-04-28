8 signs to identify red flags in your partner

A person who is deemed to be a red flag starts showing minute signs throughout their interaction with you. Something as simple as how they behave with someone of a different economic strata or someone younger to them, shows what kind of person they truly are. Here are eight signs for you to understand and identify red flags in your partner.

All about consistency: The first few times you meet your date, they can appear all charming, grounded and humble. But carefully notice, if they remain the same throughout and always or if there are slight changes in their behaviour as they start getting more comfortable with you. Inconsistency is the first hint to understanding something is wrong. Frequent mood swings, cussing, or becoming suddenly aggressive cannot be one time excuses that overshadows the usual charm. These are deep hidden patterns that slowly start emerging.

No is a NO: Always check if your partner respects boundaries and takes a ‘no’ from you in a positive manner. Someone who cannot handle a no may in time start showing their control-freak personality.

Is accountability in? Someone who loves and cares for you will also share accountability and responsibility if things start going topsy-turvy. In case of a mistake, see if they start blaming you all the time or whether they own up to their mistakes. Constant blaming and not owning up may start developing cracks in the relationship too.