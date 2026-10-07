Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy with sweet post

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have confirmed they are expecting their second child. The Bollywood power couple took to Instagram to share their happiness with fans, posting a heartfelt picture alongside their daughter, Saraayah.
“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara captioned the image. The photo showed Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah tenderly holding a pair of tiny knit baby booties, echoing the sweet announcement style they used during Kiara's first pregnancy.
The news comes after Kiara welcomed Saraayah in November last year. Speaking about her journey as a mother during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Kiara revealed that she feels like a “completely different person” after giving birth, whilst noting in another conversation that motherhood made her “more of a mother tigress”.
Her dedication on set during her first pregnancy also earned high praise from her co-star Huma Qureshi during the filming of Toxic. “Every single time I wanted to complain, I would look at Kiara. She was six months pregnant, and she was just standing there doing that scene. Standing like a rock,” Huma recalled at a recent press event. “Looking at her I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ that is so inspiring.”
Kiara and Sidharth first met on the set of their hit 2021 film Shershaah. After dating quietly for a few years, they tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.