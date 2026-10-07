Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy with sweet post

The news comes after Kiara welcomed Saraayah in November last year. Speaking about her journey as a mother during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Kiara revealed that she feels like a “completely different person” after giving birth, whilst noting in another conversation that motherhood made her “more of a mother tigress”.

Her dedication on set during her first pregnancy also earned high praise from her co-star Huma Qureshi during the filming of Toxic. “Every single time I wanted to complain, I would look at Kiara. She was six months pregnant, and she was just standing there doing that scene. Standing like a rock,” Huma recalled at a recent press event. “Looking at her I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ that is so inspiring.”

Kiara and Sidharth first met on the set of their hit 2021 film Shershaah. After dating quietly for a few years, they tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in a traditional ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.