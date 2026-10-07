Mika Singh reportedly adds a Rs. 5 crore Cadillac Escalade to his luxurious collection

Mika Singh, the famous singer, has reportedly got for himself a very rare Cadillac Escalade for his garage. As seen in pictures taken by Gurdeep Mehndi, the son of singer Daler Mehndi, the singer was recently seen receiving this luxurious SUV from the car manufacturer. The Escalade is not officially available in India. The value of this vehicle is reported to be about Rs 5 crore, inclusive of import duties and other costs of registration. It cannot be confirmed which variant it is, but it seems to be one of the latest range of SUVs available globally.

Mika Singh’s reported Cadillac Escalade packs a 6.2-litre V8 and a 55-inch display

The Escalade features a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine across the world. It can generate 420 horsepower and 624 Nm of torque, and it is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle comes with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive depending on the market. The Escalade emphasises comfortable and effortless driving. However, the V8 ensures impressive acceleration for the bulky car.