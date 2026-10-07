Mika Singh reportedly adds a Rs. 5 crore Cadillac Escalade to his luxurious collection

Mika Singh, the famous singer, has reportedly got for himself a very rare Cadillac Escalade for his garage. As seen in pictures taken by Gurdeep Mehndi, the son of singer Daler Mehndi, the singer was recently seen receiving this luxurious SUV from the car manufacturer. The Escalade is not officially available in India. The value of this vehicle is reported to be about Rs 5 crore, inclusive of import duties and other costs of registration. It cannot be confirmed which variant it is, but it seems to be one of the latest range of SUVs available globally.
The Escalade features a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine across the world. It can generate 420 horsepower and 624 Nm of torque, and it is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle comes with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive depending on the market. The Escalade emphasises comfortable and effortless driving. However, the V8 ensures impressive acceleration for the bulky car.
The interior of the Mika Singh's reported SUV is characterised by luxury and technological features. They include a large 55-inch Horizon Display, OLED curved dashboard, high-quality leather seats, climate control system, massage seats and air suspension.
There are also advanced driving systems, adaptive dampers, rear-seat entertainment displays and Super Cruise driving assist provided by Cadillac. Cadillac also offers Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance.
The audio system also stands out. Depending on the set-up, the Escalade comes with either a 38- or 42-speaker AKG system complemented with Dolby Atmos technology. The spacious three-row interior of the Escalade can fit up to eight people.
For Mika Singh, the Escalade brings a distinctly American full-size luxury SUV into his collection. In addition to these variants, other models within the Escalade lineup include the base model, the extended-length ESV Escalade, the performance variant V- Escalade, and the all-electric IQ-Escalade.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.