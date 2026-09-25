Bhabiji.. star Aasif Sheikh net worth: Earnings, properties and luxury cars

Aasif Sheikh might not be your regular Bollywood actor who comes up in a casual conversation, but in his days he had the biggest aura. He worked in both small and big productions and has also made a significant name in the TV industry. With years of vicariously living through his characters, he has now established an empire for himself and his family, so here’s what his properties are worth!

Aasif Sheikh has a reported Rs 30 crore net worth; Here’s a look at his properties and cars

Recent reports have surfaced the internet claiming his net worth to be in crores, and rightly so, because over the years he has played so many characters that he received one of the biggest international recognitions. Aasif’s acting career started back in 1984 with India's first daily soap opera, Hum Log.

Soon Bollywood came knocking at the door and there was no stopping. His career skyrocketed with hit films like Yaara Dildara, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Karan Arjun and several other projects. Then in 2015, came Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! which practically changed the course of the actor’s career.