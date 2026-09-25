Bhabiji.. star Aasif Sheikh net worth: Earnings, properties and luxury cars

Aasif Sheikh might not be your regular Bollywood actor who comes up in a casual conversation, but in his days he had the biggest aura. He worked in both small and big productions and has also made a significant name in the TV industry. With years of vicariously living through his characters, he has now established an empire for himself and his family, so here’s what his properties are worth!
Recent reports have surfaced the internet claiming his net worth to be in crores, and rightly so, because over the years he has played so many characters that he received one of the biggest international recognitions. Aasif’s acting career started back in 1984 with India's first daily soap opera, Hum Log.
Soon Bollywood came knocking at the door and there was no stopping. His career skyrocketed with hit films like Yaara Dildara, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Karan Arjun and several other projects. Then in 2015, came Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! which practically changed the course of the actor’s career.
In this project alone he played over 350 characters including over 35 female characters aged between 21 and 80. This helped him earn a title in the World Book of Records, London for portraying more than 300 characters in a single running television show.
Now, this massive career must have its fair share of advantages, right? As per a report published in 2025, he has an estimated net worth of INR 30 crore. His income came from television, endorsements and real estate and for his biggest show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, he was reportedly earning around Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 per episode.
Aasif’s reported property holdings include a Delhi residence estimated at INR 5 crore to INR 7 crore and an Andheri apartment valued at around INR 3 crore to INR 4 crore. As for his car collection, he didn’t shy away from luxury there either. He reportedly has a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi Q5, bringing opulence to his life. After more than four decades in the industry, he continues to work across television and theatre, building his already huge fortune into a gigantic one.
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