What is the secret behind Vidyut Jamwal’s viral open-eyed meditation?

When one talks about meditation, one automatically has a vision of a person sitting cross legged, hands by their side or near their chest and eyes closed. But in reality it may not always be the case. The eyes need not be closed in order to meditate. The objective behind meditation has always been how one can regulate attention, which may or may not involve closing of the eye lids. In fact, a person practicing trataka can fix their gaze at an object, traditionally a candle flame, and try to reduce the number of blinks. Research has proven that this method helps in sustained visual concentration even when the eyes are not closed.

The overarching technique of Patanjali Yoga Sutras discuss Pranayama in sutras 2.49 to 2.51. While Sutra 2.49 talks about how pranayama regulates breathing , Sutra 2.50 talks about the phases of breathing. This proves that Vidyut actually used the process of breath control with open eyes rather than labeling it as meditation.

Soon after the meditation Vidyut himself accepted the use of Patanjali Yoga Sutras but never clarified which process he used. He mentioned that he not only practices the methods himself but also teaches young people. The idea comes from an individual attempt to slow things down rather than falling prey to the fast-paced competitive life and losing contentment. Moreover, while some footages claim that he held his breath for a long time, nothing of such sort was accepted nor there are continuous footages to establish the same.