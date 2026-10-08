Celebs

Daughter defends Halle Berry in custody fight with Olivier Martinez

Nahla Aubry says she never saw her mother harm her younger brother, as the Halle Berry's custody dispute with her ex-husband escalates.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry fights difficult custody battle with ex Oliver MartinezX.com
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Halle Berry's eldest child has stepped into the legal fight between the actress and her ex-husband. Nahla Aubry, 18, defended her mother in a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, responding to claims by Olivier Martinez that Berry abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo. The declaration was submitted on October 3.

Martinez filed a petition last week accusing Berry of choking Maceo, and alleged other incidents of abuse over the past few years. Berry's side has called the claims meritless and says she will keep fighting for her son's best interests.

Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Breaks Her Silence

In the declaration, which was obtained by Page Six, Nahla wrote, "I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab," or otherwise physically abuse Maceo. She also told the court she had never seen her mother place her hands around Maceo's neck or engage in conduct resembling the allegations. In the declaration she described her mother as a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary,”.

Halle Berry and Oliver Martinez
Halle Berry and Oliver MartinezX.com

Nahla further elaborated that Halle “always made time for me and prioritized what was important to me,” adding that she did same for Maceo.

“She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments and advocated for his education,” Nahla stated. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her.”

Halle with her children
Halle Berry with her children Maceo and NahlaX.com

Nahla also acknowledged that her mother can be a disciplinarian, explaining, “My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive and deeply involved in our lives."

The allegations remain unproven, and the case is still before the court.

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Halle Berry
Halle Berry accused of child abuse, ex Olivier Martinez wins temporary primary custody
Halle Berry
Oliver Martinez

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