Daughter defends Halle Berry in custody fight with Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry's eldest child has stepped into the legal fight between the actress and her ex-husband. Nahla Aubry, 18, defended her mother in a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, responding to claims by Olivier Martinez that Berry abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo. The declaration was submitted on October 3.

Martinez filed a petition last week accusing Berry of choking Maceo, and alleged other incidents of abuse over the past few years. Berry's side has called the claims meritless and says she will keep fighting for her son's best interests.

Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Breaks Her Silence

In the declaration, which was obtained by Page Six, Nahla wrote, "I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab," or otherwise physically abuse Maceo. She also told the court she had never seen her mother place her hands around Maceo's neck or engage in conduct resembling the allegations. In the declaration she described her mother as a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary,”.