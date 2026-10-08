Joe Manganiello opens up about painful final chapter of marriage to Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello has reportedly made fresh claims about the last stretch of his marriage to Sofia Vergara, saying he felt ridiculed over his beloved dog and denied physical affection while he was seriously unwell. The allegation adds a new layer to a split that was once described as amicable.

Joe Manganiello opened up about his marriage to Sofia Vergara

According to the claims, Manganiello says Vergara made fun of him over his closeness to his dog and that she refused to hug him at a time when he needed comfort most. He frames the experience as especially hurtful because it came while he was struggling with his health.

The dog in question is likely Bubbles, the rescue pup Manganiello adopted after meeting her at an adoption event. Bubbles had her own health problems and had been returned by several previous owners before he took her in. He has said he never planned to get a pet, but that the dog liked him. Vergara joked years ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Bubbles had taken her husband and her place in bed, though it was clearly said in good humour.