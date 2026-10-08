Manisha Koirala pays tribute to Nana Patekar after his death

Manisha Koirala has paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who reportedly died of a heart attack on October 8 at his home in Goa. Sharing a post on her Instagram, Manisha said she was deeply saddened by the loss of a true legend of the acting world. She added that his contribution to cinema and the arts would always be remembered, and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. The post has since gone viral.
Nana and Manisha shared the screen in the mid-1990s. They grew close during the shooting of Agni Sakshi in 1996, in which Patekar played a sadist husband and won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. The same year, he played a deaf father to Manisha's character in Khamoshi: The Musical, a performance that earned him a Filmfare Best Actor nomination. Both films are still remembered for their intense performances.
Entertainment media at the time widely reported an alleged relationship between the two. Nana was reportedly separated from his wife when the relationship became public, and they were often seen together. They reportedly broke up on bad terms, after Manisha found out about Nana's affair with actress Ayesha Jhulka. Neither has ever confirmed the details.
Nana spoke warmly of Manisha afterwards. In a 1997 interview, he praised her as an inborn talent and the most sensitive actress around.
According to reports, Nana suffered severe chest pain at his Goa home the previous day. The medical team found him unconscious, gave him CPR and took him to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:20 a.m. Reports claim that an autopsy is expected because of the slightly mysterious circumstances surrounding it.
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