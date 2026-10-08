Manisha Koirala pays tribute to Nana Patekar after his death

Nana spoke warmly of Manisha afterwards. In a 1997 interview, he praised her as an inborn talent and the most sensitive actress around.

According to reports, Nana suffered severe chest pain at his Goa home the previous day. The medical team found him unconscious, gave him CPR and took him to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:20 a.m. Reports claim that an autopsy is expected because of the slightly mysterious circumstances surrounding it.