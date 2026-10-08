Mithun Chakraborty is the new cultural advisor to the West Bengal government: Here's how he can support Bengali cinema

Actor Mithun Chakraborty has been newly appointed Cabinet-rank position as cultural advisor to the Government of West Bengal. With his experience and knowledge in the field of cinema, one may expect the revival of Bengal through the betterment of this art form and all associated industries. While no clear agenda has been spelled out for his role, here are a dozen expectations that the common man may have from him.
The transformation of Bengal’s film industry: With an unsatisfactory pay package, no consideration for personal tragedies, poor work culture and equality which is almost absent, the first expectation is to see betterment in his own field by reviving the Bengali entertainment industry. In fact, it is reported that he has already proposed a 30% shooting subsidy for the makers. In his newest position he might be able to introduce just subsidy and incentives, easier shooting permits, a friendlier shooting environment, especially for the technicians and encouraging Bengali filmmakers and those from other industries to do hassle –free shooting in the State.
The Uttam Kumar Film Centre: Mithun is already associated with the centre in the name of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. It is also speculated that his inputs will turn the project into something more than just a cultural centre. It might become the ambitious centre for a film archive, school, screening centre, research destination, museum and more.
Putting film heritage on the cultural policy map: His involvement comes at a time when the film world is already celebrating the centenary of Uttam Kumar. With Mithun being one of the most revered celebrities and a living archive of the evolution of cinema, he might be involved in several projects dealing with Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, Soumitra Chatterjee and others.
Taking Bengali cinema to national grounds: Mithun chakraborty is a name not only respected in Bengali cinema but also in Mumbai to down South. His recent release with South megastar Rajinikanth is Jailer 2. This emphasis on his pan-Indian resonance may work wonders in taking Bengali films out of its regional shell and make it reach a wider audience base. This could in turn bring in Bengali films in film festivals, distribution of Bengali films outside Bengal, cross cultural collaborations and more.
Bringing young creative people to the industry: As a professional, Mithun has always been supportive of young creative minds starring in films by emerging directors or working with new generation actors and even content creators. This reflects of his open mindedness to bring into the industry newer talents by bringing films closer to students and Gen-Z through workshops, grants, mentorship programs and more.
Technician support: While audience sees the glamorous world of the celebrities on camera, the world of the technicians who work relentlessly to bring together a movie or a celebrity look often go unnoticed. Moreover their working conditions also need a revival. These and many other concerns have been put forward time and again to the authorities. With Mithun taking up position who has already been working with hundreds of technicians throughout his career, it might mean a silver lining to their woes.
The Kolkata International Film Festival: Having been closely associated with the iconic Kolkata Film Festival, he will now also play adviser this year to the organizing committee. The Festival is expected to begin from December 16 this year and hopefully one may see more international participation, focus on home-grown Bengali cinema, retrospective programs, platform for young filmmakers and industry networking.
Moving beyond Kolkata: It is hoped that with his position he might be able to pursue a cross regional cultural interaction. While Bengali movie stars have often travelled to rural Bengal for the promotions of their films, the number of folk performers who have come to Kolkata in comparison are less. One can hope that not just films but other folk arts also find suitable platforms under his advises and reaches more audience, lest they become extinct.
Bengal as a shooting destination: With a unique geography one can experience the mountain mists to the raging waves of the sea, the mangroves that hide the striped royalty among them to the heritage buildings which still have stories to tell, Bengal has unique locations and destinations to shoot. From open maidans and parks to Bonedi Bari which revives he past, from a contemporary studio set up to transports that are unforgettable parts of Bengal’s existence, filmmakers can borrow all these and make Kolkata a central character. Movies like Kahaani, Main Hoon Na, The Namesake, Parineeta, Barfi!, etc have been filmed around Kolkata and Darjeeling where the cities become a character rather than just the locatio
Beyond films to tourism: A major tourism trend is to visit places where popular films or OTT projects have been shot. This entertainment tourism can be a major boost to the sector. Reviving places associated with the shooting of major films or shooting sets can become another source of revenue for the Government. And people will pay the ticket prices to come over and take photographs in the location of their dreams.
Emphasis on Popular culture: While Mithun chakraborty has seen the world around him evolve, one cannot deny that today’s audience, the Gen-Z lives, breathes and sees the world of 30 second reels more than anything. Thus to make a connect with the largest chunk of population the messaging also has to be on their level. Comprising popular music, dance, OTT project, folk, youth culture, digital creators etc, would all mean a boost for the Cultural agencies of the government. However providing every individual their freedom to opinionate and provide constructive criticism must be seen as a positive feedback.
Cultural Adviser to Cultural Ambassador: Even though Mithun has now been appointed the position of Cultural Adviser, for decades he has been the living cultural ambassador of Bengal in states outside. His career in hindi and South films spanning decades include notable names like Mrigayaa , Disco Dancer , Golmaal 3, Boss, Gopala Gopala (Telugu), The Villain (Kannada), and Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (Tamil) only point to his pan-indian popularity and representation of Bengali culture in all these sets.
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