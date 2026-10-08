Mithun Chakraborty is the new cultural advisor to the West Bengal government: Here's how he can support Bengali cinema

The transformation of Bengal’s film industry: With an unsatisfactory pay package, no consideration for personal tragedies, poor work culture and equality which is almost absent, the first expectation is to see betterment in his own field by reviving the Bengali entertainment industry. In fact, it is reported that he has already proposed a 30% shooting subsidy for the makers. In his newest position he might be able to introduce just subsidy and incentives, easier shooting permits, a friendlier shooting environment, especially for the technicians and encouraging Bengali filmmakers and those from other industries to do hassle –free shooting in the State.

The Uttam Kumar Film Centre: Mithun is already associated with the centre in the name of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. It is also speculated that his inputs will turn the project into something more than just a cultural centre. It might become the ambitious centre for a film archive, school, screening centre, research destination, museum and more.

Putting film heritage on the cultural policy map: His involvement comes at a time when the film world is already celebrating the centenary of Uttam Kumar. With Mithun being one of the most revered celebrities and a living archive of the evolution of cinema, he might be involved in several projects dealing with Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, Soumitra Chatterjee and others.

Taking Bengali cinema to national grounds: Mithun chakraborty is a name not only respected in Bengali cinema but also in Mumbai to down South. His recent release with South megastar Rajinikanth is Jailer 2. This emphasis on his pan-Indian resonance may work wonders in taking Bengali films out of its regional shell and make it reach a wider audience base. This could in turn bring in Bengali films in film festivals, distribution of Bengali films outside Bengal, cross cultural collaborations and more.