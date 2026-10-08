Spandana Somanna announces engagement to longtime love Varun Muniraju

Kannada television actress Spandana Somanna, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss Kannada, has confirmed that she is getting married. She shared the news on Instagram with engagement photos and introduced her fiancé as Varun Muniraju.
The announcement follows some online buzz. Spandana recently posted a photo of herself walking hand in hand with an unidentified man, seen from behind, against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Fans immediately started guessing. She has now answered them with a post captioned "We're getting married!" and tagged Varun's Instagram handle. Varun proposed to Spandana in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which made the moment even more dreamy.
From auditions to engagement: Spandana and Varun’s love story
Her caption looks back on how long they have been together. She wrote, “We’re getting married! 🥹❤️💍 I still remember meeting when we were both figuring out life—with no jobs, no money, and no idea where it was taking us, but always having each other. You came with me to auditions, encouraged me to try new things, and believed in me through every step, even when I doubted myself. You’ve been my strength and biggest supporter all these years. After everything we’ve shared and grown through, I’m so happy we get to call each other husband and wife. 🥹❤️The easiest YES I’ve ever said. Thank you for always being there, believing in me, and choosing me. Here’s to our next chapter and forever together." According to multiple media reports, the couple's romance began in their college days.
The post drew a wave of congratulations from fans and well-wishers, who flooded the comments with hearts and good wishes for the couple's "next chapter." Neither Spandana nor Varun has announced a wedding date, venue or other details.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.