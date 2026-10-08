Spandana Somanna announces engagement to longtime love Varun Muniraju

From auditions to engagement: Spandana and Varun’s love story

Her caption looks back on how long they have been together. She wrote, “We’re getting married! 🥹❤️💍 I still remember meeting when we were both figuring out life—with no jobs, no money, and no idea where it was taking us, but always having each other. You came with me to auditions, encouraged me to try new things, and believed in me through every step, even when I doubted myself. You’ve been my strength and biggest supporter all these years. After everything we’ve shared and grown through, I’m so happy we get to call each other husband and wife. 🥹❤️The easiest YES I’ve ever said. Thank you for always being there, believing in me, and choosing me. Here’s to our next chapter and forever together." According to multiple media reports, the couple's romance began in their college days.

The post drew a wave of congratulations from fans and well-wishers, who flooded the comments with hearts and good wishes for the couple's "next chapter." Neither Spandana nor Varun has announced a wedding date, venue or other details.