Joe Rogan renews Spotify deal for The Joe Rogan Experience show

Joe Rogan’s relation with Spotify is a long-term one. With The Joe Rogan Experience Show being a platform-exclusive, the partnership has been going on since 2020. The first partnership in 2020 was expected to be a deal worth 100 million dollars. Moreover, it was mutually beneficial to both Joe and Spotify as it became the platform’s stepping stone to push for podcasts. In 2024, they decided to step away from the platform exclusivity deal so that it can be broadcast on Youtube and Apple Podcasts to reach wider audience. In 2026 the third deal was just confirmed which also signifies the blooming podcast / audio-streaming industry, promises of more guests at the show, and meaningful conversations on the platform.

The renewed partnership was announced on October 8. According to the latest terms and conditions, listeners will be able to watch and hear the show on Spotify along with other platforms. It is also important to note that the exclusivity factor has been dropped this time also. The platform will take the responsibility of licensing and commercial advertising only. The deal sits at an estimated value of 250 million dollars or Rs 2100- 2300 crore (approx INR) as per reports. However neither Joe nor the platform has publicly declared any financial figures.