Joe Rogan renews Spotify deal for The Joe Rogan Experience show

One of the most successful contemporary podcasts is The Joe Rogan Experience and Joe has renewed his deal with Spotify for the next season. The former television host, comedian and now one of the most popular figures in the podcast world has attracted millions of listeners worldwide through his long-form conversations. His success became an example for the audio-streaming industry.
Joe Rogan’s relation with Spotify is a long-term one. With The Joe Rogan Experience Show being a platform-exclusive, the partnership has been going on since 2020. The first partnership in 2020 was expected to be a deal worth 100 million dollars. Moreover, it was mutually beneficial to both Joe and Spotify as it became the platform’s stepping stone to push for podcasts. In 2024, they decided to step away from the platform exclusivity deal so that it can be broadcast on Youtube and Apple Podcasts to reach wider audience. In 2026 the third deal was just confirmed which also signifies the blooming podcast / audio-streaming industry, promises of more guests at the show, and meaningful conversations on the platform.
The renewed partnership was announced on October 8. According to the latest terms and conditions, listeners will be able to watch and hear the show on Spotify along with other platforms. It is also important to note that the exclusivity factor has been dropped this time also. The platform will take the responsibility of licensing and commercial advertising only. The deal sits at an estimated value of 250 million dollars or Rs 2100- 2300 crore (approx INR) as per reports. However neither Joe nor the platform has publicly declared any financial figures.
Why is this renewal important?
This deal is important for several reasons. First, the platform is making an investment to retain its more than 18 million followers (for the podcast). Second, it only shows that podcast is the future and everyone is geared towards the right direction. Third, it is a classic example of how individual content creators (in any form) are thriving today and people want to listen to them. Fourth, it signals how people want to listen to lengthier, in-depth conversations and get into the hearts and minds of popular social and political figures. Fifth, with the dropping of the platform-exclusive clause, one can conclude that in every platform, there are podcast listeners and it only widens one’s audience base signalling to a revenue increase.
For the unversed, The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular American podcasts. It was launched in 2009 and for over a decade and a half it has featured influential personalities like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Miley Cyrus, Donald Trump, Post Malone, Mike Tyson, Anthony Bourdain, and many others.