Wladimir Klitschko granted temporary guardianship of Hayden Panettiere’s estate

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has been granted temporary legal authority over the estate of his former fiancée, actor Hayden Panettiere, to safeguard the inheritance of their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

Wladimir Klitschko to protect Hayden Panettiere’s estate

A California court approved the appointment on Thursday following an urgent petition filed by Wladimir last week. The former world champion raised concerns that belongings belonging to Hayden were being taken and that some of her jewellery had allegedly been offered for sale at a pawn shop by an unnamed non-family member.

According to court documents, the appointment was necessary to help recover property, coordinate with law enforcement agencies investigating Hayden’s death and ensure that her assets remained protected until a permanent estate administrator could be appointed. Her taxes also need to be filed this month.

“There is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated,” the petition stated.

Judge Stephanie Santoro granted Wladimir temporary guardianship of Kaya’s estate during a brief hearing conducted remotely. Hayden’s mother, Lesley Vogel, had filed a document consenting to the appointment.