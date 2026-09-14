Hayden Panettiere’s ex Brian Hickerson detained after alleged bar fight in Greenville; accuses police of leaking her information

Actor Brian Hickerson, the on-and-off ex-boyfriend of late actress Hayden Panettiere, was detained following an alleged bar fight in Greenville on Saturday. Reports suggest that while the actor was being handcuffed, he accused the police department of making certain information about the late actress public, which supposedly was the main reason for his outburst.
The outburst came in the middle of a weekend night at a bar in Greenville where people around pulled out their phones and began recording after the intoxicated actor got into a bar fight. As per reports by the Greenville police department, the altercation took place at Wild Wing Cafe on Woodruff Road at around 9:10 pm.
In several videos that surfaced the internet, the actor was seen throwing a bar stool backwards as several people around him repeatedly asked him to stop. Following the outburst, the local police were called and the actor was arrested. During the arrest, witnesses have also informed that the man was shouting something that said around the lines of how the police was leaking certain private information about the late actress and making them public.
One of the bystanders reported that some men came to Brian and said something about his late ex-girlfriend and that’s when the outburst took shape. Multiple patrons, including Brian and his brother Zach, were detained by the police.
Brian has remained a key figure in the circumstances surrounding Hayden’s death, as he was present when she was found unresponsive. As of now, Brian is released from detention on bond and wasn’t charged with any crime.
Investigation of Hayden’s death is still ongoing and most of the information is kept private in order to honour the actress and help her family from public harassment. Many reports have also suggested that Hayden’s mother, Lesley Vogel, has criticised Brian and accused him of harassing her daughter. Brian was arrested several times for allegedly assaulting Hayden during their eight-year, on-and-off relationship.
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