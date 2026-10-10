Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr Faisu gets married in Madinah, shares first wedding pics

Popular social media influencer Mr Faisu, or Faisal Shaikh, has posted about his wedding via his Instagram account. The influencer, popular at many television shows, posted the first pictures from his Nikah, which took place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend. He said that all of his family members were there at the event and requested fans to pray for the couple.

Faisal Shaikh shares first wedding pictures from Madinah

Sharing the pictures, Faisal Shaikh wrote, “And We created you in pairs” 🤍 | Quran 78:8 Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality 🤲🏻❤️ Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen 🤍🕌"