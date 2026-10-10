Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr Faisu gets married in Madinah, shares first wedding pics

Popular social media influencer Mr Faisu, or Faisal Shaikh, has posted about his wedding via his Instagram account. The influencer, popular at many television shows, posted the first pictures from his Nikah, which took place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend. He said that all of his family members were there at the event and requested fans to pray for the couple.
Sharing the pictures, Faisal Shaikh wrote, “And We created you in pairs” 🤍 | Quran 78:8 Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality 🤲🏻❤️ Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen 🤍🕌"
Mr Faisu donned an elegant ivory sherwani with a beautiful embroidery on the front and sleeves. He complemented his attire with an ivory turban. The bride's outfit featured elaborate gold work embroidery on her matching ivory dress, along with floral designs and border work. She had put on a red dupatta on her head and was adorned with gold ornaments such as maangtika, necklaces, earrings, and red and gold bangles.
Faisu was previously linked with actress Jannat Zubair, and had a close bond and some chemistry on screen making people believe that they might have been involved romantically. But they never disclosed anything.
News concerning the rumoured split emerged after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. In July 2025, Faisal Shaikh talked about his relationship status, saying, “Abhi main single hoon, 1-1.5 saal mein shaadi kar lunga."
Born in Dharavi, Faisal Shaikh did various odd jobs before finally making it big on the internet. Faisal co-founded Team 07 along with his close friends and gained prominence through lip-sync videos.
He has also made an appearance on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, The 50, and Celebrity MasterChef. He has acted in an ALTBalaji series, Bang Baang and has been a host for another show, Long Drive with Mr Faisu.
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