Rob Reiner's son Jake marries longtime partner Maria Gilfillan

Jake and Maria's romance largely stayed out of the spotlight before their wedding. She was, however, a visible presence at several major family moments over the past year and a half: she joined Jake and the Reiner family at the May 2025 premiere of Things Like This in New York, and again that September at the Los Angeles premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. In October 2025, Jake shared photos with Maria on Instagram from a friend's wedding in Las Vegas, including a black-and-white shot of the two sharing a kiss on a balcony. It was the last time he posted about her publicly before news of their own wedding broke.

The wedding took place almost exactly eight months after Rob and Michele Reiner were killed at their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. Prosecutors allege the couple was fatally stabbed by their son Nick Reiner, who has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder — with an added special-circumstance allegation involving lying in wait — and has pleaded not guilty. He remains incarcerated at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles awaiting trial.