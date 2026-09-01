Rob Reiner's son Jake marries longtime partner Maria Gilfillan

Jake Reiner has found a moment of joy in the middle of an unimaginably hard year. The 35-year-old son of the late Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner married his longtime girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, in a small, private ceremony at the beginning of August. Sources with direct knowledge of the wedding say it was an intimate affair, attended only by those closest to the couple.
News of the marriage surfaced just days after Jake sat down for his first television interview since his parents' deaths, speaking about grief, his family, and the ongoing criminal case against his younger brother. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Jake was wearing a wedding band during that appearance.
Jake and Maria's romance largely stayed out of the spotlight before their wedding. She was, however, a visible presence at several major family moments over the past year and a half: she joined Jake and the Reiner family at the May 2025 premiere of Things Like This in New York, and again that September at the Los Angeles premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. In October 2025, Jake shared photos with Maria on Instagram from a friend's wedding in Las Vegas, including a black-and-white shot of the two sharing a kiss on a balcony. It was the last time he posted about her publicly before news of their own wedding broke.
The wedding took place almost exactly eight months after Rob and Michele Reiner were killed at their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. Prosecutors allege the couple was fatally stabbed by their son Nick Reiner, who has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder — with an added special-circumstance allegation involving lying in wait — and has pleaded not guilty. He remains incarcerated at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles awaiting trial.
For Jake, the wedding fulfils a milestone he once feared his parents would never witness. In an emotional essay published on Substack back in April, he wrote about the pain of knowing Rob and Michele wouldn't be there to see him marry, meet his future children, or watch his career continue to unfold.
Speaking about his family more broadly in his recent interview, Jake reflected on how deeply his parents had loved him and his siblings, Nick and Romy, saying simply that his parents "had unconditional love for all three of us."
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