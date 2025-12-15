Actor-director Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead in LA home in apparent homicide

Rob Reiner rose to fame with the role of Michael “Meathead” Stivic on Norman Lear’s iconic sitcom All in the Family before going on to build an acclaimed career as a filmmaker. His directing credits include classics such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

Reiner was the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner and actress Estelle Lebost. His mother passed away in 2008, followed by his father in 2020. He married actress and director Penny Marshall in 1971 and Reiner adopted Marshall’s daughter, Tracy, from a previous marriage. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1981.

Reiner later married actress and photographer Michele Singer in 1989, whom he met while working on When Harry Met Sally…. His directing career continued with a series of high-profile films, including The American President, The Story of Us, Rumor Has It…, and The Bucket List.

In 2024, Reiner returned to one of his most beloved projects, beginning work on Spinal Tap II, a sequel to his cult hit. In addition to directing, he maintained an active acting career, appearing in films such as Postcards from the Edge, The First Wives Club, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

He also made memorable television appearances on shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show, The Simpsons, and New Girl, where he portrayed Zooey Deschanel’s on-screen father.

Reiner and Michele had three children together, sons Jake and Nick and daughter Romy.