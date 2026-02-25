Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, pleads 'not guilty' in his parent's stabbing case

The not guilty plea was entered for defendant Nick Reiner by Kimberly Greene, Deputy Public Defender. The next appearance for Rob’s third child, Nick, is scheduled for April 29 for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence and the judge will determine if there are sufficient grounds to go for a trial.

Outside the court, Nathan Hochman, the District Attorney, stated that his office has not yet made a final decision about whether to pursue seeking the death penalty. Habib Balian, Deputy DA stated that all additional evidence has been given to the defense. There are still pieces of evidence missing in this case, including the completion of the full autopsy.

On December, 2025, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were discovered dead at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. According to police, both victims were killed several hours prior to their discovery. As per initial autopsy results, both succumbed to ‘multiple sharp force trauma.’ The LA County Coroner's Office is currently conducting further investigations on this case. However, no additional details have been released by authorities.