Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, pleads 'not guilty' in his parent's stabbing case

On Monday, Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, who is 32 years old, pleaded ‘not guilty’ on the charge of killing his parents. He was arrested for reportedly killing the filmmaker and his wife, by stabbing them more than once in the chest. After entering the plea, he was allowed to return home from jail and wait for his trial to begin. He entered his not guilty plea through his attorney while standing behind a window in an enclosed area of a courtroom with a huge crowd present.
After the discovery of the bodies, Nick Reiner was arrested and has been in jail with no bail since then. Nick was seen in court wearing brown jail clothes and a shaved head. Nick only spoke once in court, answering yes to a judicial inquiry during the hearing. He did not have on the suicide prevention smock that he had worn during a previous appearance in December.
The not guilty plea was entered for defendant Nick Reiner by Kimberly Greene, Deputy Public Defender. The next appearance for Rob’s third child, Nick, is scheduled for April 29 for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present evidence and the judge will determine if there are sufficient grounds to go for a trial.
Outside the court, Nathan Hochman, the District Attorney, stated that his office has not yet made a final decision about whether to pursue seeking the death penalty. Habib Balian, Deputy DA stated that all additional evidence has been given to the defense. There are still pieces of evidence missing in this case, including the completion of the full autopsy.
On December, 2025, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were discovered dead at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. According to police, both victims were killed several hours prior to their discovery. As per initial autopsy results, both succumbed to ‘multiple sharp force trauma.’ The LA County Coroner's Office is currently conducting further investigations on this case. However, no additional details have been released by authorities.
