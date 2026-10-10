Pit lane chic: Mika Abdalla, Kareena Kapoor, Kim Kardashian at Singapore GP

Formula 1 hit Singapore this weekend, and the biggest names were as much about the outfits as the racing. Mika Abdalla, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Kardashian all stepped out in standout looks, and here’s what they wore.
Off Campus star Mika Abdalla wore a matching grey-marl set: a fitted, elbow-sleeve top with a softly scooped neckline and a low-rise mini skirt. Both have the same contrast trim in charcoal and white along the neckline, sleeve edges and waistband. It's vintage-athletic without looking like team merch, and the 2000s-style trim is a sporty nod that suits a garage. Sculptural gold and silver earrings add polish, and cream wrap-strap thong sandals keep things minimal. Glossy French-tip nails and a red event wristband finish a look that is deliberately low-key.
Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor Khan was at the weekend as part of her Google Android and McLaren tie-up. She chose an elegant, understated look over racing merchandise: a white sleeveless outfit with a colourful floral scarf, oversized sunglasses and statement gold earrings. One report adds a brown jacket layered over the look, plus a reportedly Hermès Kelly 25 bag and Givenchy sunglasses. The white-and-neutrals palette is easy to copy, and the printed scarf supplies all the colour.
Kim Kardashian was spotted in the back of the Ferrari garage in a pink maxi dress as Saturday’s Sprint got under way in very wet conditions. The paddock photos show her in a pale, baby-pink halter dress with a high mock neck and a sleeveless, fitted knit bodice. A seamed waist leads into a long, floaty skirt that is lightly sheer through the flare, so the whole thing moves as she walks. The styling is tight. She wore her hair slicked back and pulled off her face. Slim, wraparound black sunglasses with a hint of red on the arms add a sporty edge. A small pink top-handle bag and a silver ring on her hand complete a look that stays in one colour family.
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