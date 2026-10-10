Pit lane chic: Mika Abdalla, Kareena Kapoor, Kim Kardashian at Singapore GP

Formula 1 hit Singapore this weekend, and the biggest names were as much about the outfits as the racing. Mika Abdalla, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Kardashian all stepped out in standout looks, and here’s what they wore.

What Mika Abdalla, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Kardashian wore at the Singapore GP

Off Campus star Mika Abdalla wore a matching grey-marl set: a fitted, elbow-sleeve top with a softly scooped neckline and a low-rise mini skirt. Both have the same contrast trim in charcoal and white along the neckline, sleeve edges and waistband. It's vintage-athletic without looking like team merch, and the 2000s-style trim is a sporty nod that suits a garage. Sculptural gold and silver earrings add polish, and cream wrap-strap thong sandals keep things minimal. Glossy French-tip nails and a red event wristband finish a look that is deliberately low-key.