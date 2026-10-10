Kareena Kapoor’s F1 crossover has fans recalling Ta Ra Rum Pum

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set social media talking with a mysterious post that appears to link her to the world of Formula 1. According to reports, Kareena has teamed up with F1 champion Lando Norris for a global collaboration, and the internet has responded the way it usually does: with jokes, memes, and a throwback to Ta Ra Rum Pum.

The buzz began when Kareena shared a short video featuring a racing-style helmet associated with Google Android, without offering any explanation. Sources later suggested the teaser was connected to a project with Norris, though neither side has officially announced the details.

Why Kareena Kapoor's F1 link has fans talking

Ta Ra Rum Pum starred her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as a racing driver, with Rani Mukerji opposite him. With Kareena now stepping into a racing-themed collaboration of her own, social media users have been joking that the family's connection to the track is complete. The film remains a nostalgic favorite for many viewers, which explains why it resurfaced so quickly.