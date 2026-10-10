Kareena Kapoor’s F1 crossover has fans recalling Ta Ra Rum Pum

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set social media talking with a mysterious post that appears to link her to the world of Formula 1. According to reports, Kareena has teamed up with F1 champion Lando Norris for a global collaboration, and the internet has responded the way it usually does: with jokes, memes, and a throwback to Ta Ra Rum Pum.
The buzz began when Kareena shared a short video featuring a racing-style helmet associated with Google Android, without offering any explanation. Sources later suggested the teaser was connected to a project with Norris, though neither side has officially announced the details.
Ta Ra Rum Pum starred her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as a racing driver, with Rani Mukerji opposite him. With Kareena now stepping into a racing-themed collaboration of her own, social media users have been joking that the family's connection to the track is complete. The film remains a nostalgic favorite for many viewers, which explains why it resurfaced so quickly.
Kareena's connection to the sport is not new. She has attended Grand Prix weekends in Monaco and Qatar, where she posed in the pit lane and chatted with well-known names from sport and entertainment. She has also publicly gushed over Brad Pitt's racing film F1, so her enthusiasm for the sport is well documented.
The timing is notable. Kareena recently marked 25 years in the film industry, and the reported partnership suggests she is continuing to expand her global presence beyond Bollywood. On the film side, she is also known to be working on Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.
For now, it is unclear whether the project is a brand campaign, a digital collaboration, or something else entirely, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Kareena or Norris. Until then, the speculation shows no sign of slowing.