Richa Chadha shares makeup tutorial to evade facial recognition amid anti-CEC protests at Jantar Mantar

The post comes amid wider conversations about facial-recognition systems, privacy and how people are identified at public events. The video appeared to draw attention to those concerns.

The CJP has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The planned demonstration was preceded by heightened security across the capital and the detention of several CJP leaders. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had warned that “cockroaches from across India” would march to Jantar Mantar today, saying that wherever police stopped them would become “our Jantar Mantar.”

The actress is no newcomer to the movement. Richa Chadha was among the film personalities who backed the CJP’s earlier Jantar Mantar protest in June. The actress has long been vocal on social and political issues, and her latest post is likely to keep the conversation going online.