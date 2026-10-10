Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan recalls discovering her brain tumour at 27

Saba said the diagnosis came out of nowhere. She had no early symptoms and no health condition she believes could have led up to it. The first sign was a sudden faint. Saba said, “It happened very suddenly. I didn’t have any pre-symptoms or any conditions that I think led up to it. One day, I went out and thought the problem was with my stomach, which has always been a sensitive point for me. I thought I had eaten or drunk something that hadn’t agreed with me. I suddenly fainted. I could feel myself becoming very uncomfortable, so I turned to a friend and said, ‘I don’t think I’m quite okay. Maybe we should head home.’ We were about to go out, but suddenly everything went blank. When I regained consciousness, I had already fallen on the road, just outside the building.”

An MRI followed, and its results left her stunned. As she described it, she was perfectly fine one day and was told the next that she would need brain surgery. She also spoke about the emotional toll of the weeks that followed, as she tried to absorb the news and prepare herself for an operation at such a young age.