Nana Patekar once helped Shah Rukh Khan get bail in the 1990s

The incident dates to the early 1990s, soon after Shah Rukh's marriage to Gauri Khan. Speaking at an event back in 2012, he said a magazine had published a report suggesting he was romantically involved with a co-star. The story upset Gauri, and the young actor decided to confront the journalist behind it.

By his own account, the phone call only made things worse, and he later went to the journalist's home, carrying a kukri given to him by his army-officer father-in-law. He has described threatening a young man there in front of the man's parents. Looking back, he admitted he had behaved badly.

Shah Rukh thought the matter was over. The next evening, while he was shooting Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, police arrived. He recalled them being friendly, even taking photographs with him, before telling him a senior officer wanted to see him.