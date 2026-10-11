Bella Hadid wears an Indian label for her birthday, Ananya Panday, Banita Sandhu react

Bella Hadid marked her 30th birthday in a pair of emboidered denim from a homegrown Indian brand, and the internet, including two Bollywood names, has noticed.
The label is Mirchi by Kim. It shared photos of the supermodel and Orebella founder in what it called "one of one" denim from its collection, with the caption: "BELLA HADID IS A MIRCHI GIRL." The brand added, "Happy birthday Bella!!!! Dreams do come true," and thanked @mimicuttrell, @maddyyac and @kyrabrummage.
The jeans in the photos are covered in hand-beaded and sequinned embroidery. A large peacock-eyed butterfly sits at the thigh, a smaller turquoise one lower down, and green beaded vines wind between lilac flowers. Bella paired them with a pink bouclé-knit coat with black knotted closures, a white crop top and a denim bucket hat with a fabric flower. The photos show an autumn picnic setting, with rugs and sheepskins laid out on the grass and a tray of cupcakes.
The post drew a quick response from Bollywood. Ananya Panday commented, "OH MY GOD!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", while Banita Sandhu left a string of 🔥 emojis.
Mirchi by Kim was founded in August 2024 by Kimaya Singh, a former model and self-taught designer. Its pieces are hand-embroidered at its studio in New Delhi. The label is known for beaded, high-colour looks and an embroidered Blue Lays bag that went viral online. It has already dressed actor Lexi Minetree, who plays Elle in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, for her a cover launch in New York in June. Pop-ups in Nantucket, the Hamptons and Europe are also planned.
Bella's birthday outfit is the latest sign of the this Indian homegrown brand's growing international profile.
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