Bella Hadid wears an Indian label for her birthday, Ananya Panday, Banita Sandhu react

The post drew a quick response from Bollywood. Ananya Panday commented, "OH MY GOD!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", while Banita Sandhu left a string of 🔥 emojis.

Mirchi by Kim was founded in August 2024 by Kimaya Singh, a former model and self-taught designer. Its pieces are hand-embroidered at its studio in New Delhi. The label is known for beaded, high-colour looks and an embroidered Blue Lays bag that went viral online. It has already dressed actor Lexi Minetree, who plays Elle in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, for her a cover launch in New York in June. Pop-ups in Nantucket, the Hamptons and Europe are also planned.

Bella's birthday outfit is the latest sign of the this Indian homegrown brand's growing international profile.