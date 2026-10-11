Bre Tiesi says 13th baby could end her relationship with Nick Cannon

Bre said her concern is mostly practical. She described feeling guilty about not having enough time, between juggling her own career and Nick's responsibilities to so many children across so many households. She likened the family to The Brady Bunch, a comparison that was clearly meant half in jest, though the sentiment behind it was serious.

Bre and Nick share a 4-year-old son, Legendary Love. She has been open about their open, on-and-off relationship, and she insisted on the podcast that her feelings for Nick haven't changed. She calls him her life partner.

A 'twin flame' with limits

Yee raised Nick's earlier description of Bre as his "twin flame." He has said he doesn't have a favorite among his children's mothers, but has acknowledged that Bre understands him in a way the others don't. Bre agreed with that assessment.