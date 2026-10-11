Bre Tiesi says 13th baby could end her relationship with Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi has accepted Nick Cannon's famously sprawling family, but she says there's a limit to how big it can get. Speaking on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast in an episode that aired Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star said another baby would be the one thing that could end her relationship with the entertainer.
Nick already has 12 children with six women, and Bre said that is plenty to manage. "We're not doing 13!" she declared.
Bre said her concern is mostly practical. She described feeling guilty about not having enough time, between juggling her own career and Nick's responsibilities to so many children across so many households. She likened the family to The Brady Bunch, a comparison that was clearly meant half in jest, though the sentiment behind it was serious.
Bre and Nick share a 4-year-old son, Legendary Love. She has been open about their open, on-and-off relationship, and she insisted on the podcast that her feelings for Nick haven't changed. She calls him her life partner.
Yee raised Nick's earlier description of Bre as his "twin flame." He has said he doesn't have a favorite among his children's mothers, but has acknowledged that Bre understands him in a way the others don't. Bre agreed with that assessment.
She went further, calling Nick's other baby mothers "insecure" and suggesting her financial independence sets her apart. She said she doesn't spend her days waiting on Nick or rearranging her life around his schedule.
Bre has also said Nick needs to take responsibility for helping his children build relationships with one another, telling the podcast Hot Goss earlier that he has to "step up" and create an environment that supports them. For now, Bre insists the relationship is strong. The only open question is whether Nick is listening to her warning.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.