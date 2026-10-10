Kourtney Kardashian sets the record straight on family distance and defends husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has firmly addressed persistent online speculation suggesting her husband, Travis Barker, has been alienating her from the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. Breaking her silence during the latest season premiere of The Kardashians, the Lemme founder clarified that while she is deliberately keeping her distance from her siblings, the decision is entirely her own.
Addressing the chatter directly, Kourtney stated: "I'm doing it [isolating from family], it's definitely me." She explained that whilst Travis is naturally inclined towards solitude, he has never attempted to alter her behaviour or pull her away from relatives. The conversation gained momentum during a candid exchange with close friend Simon Huck, who noted that observers felt her spouse was "shielding" her from the family. Simon explained: "They think Travis has taken you," prompting Kourtney to quip: "Like kidnapped me?" Simon then clarified: "That, like, he's shielding you from the family... Which you are doing it."
Kourtney embraced her boundary-setting whilst making a clear distinction between Travis and her former partner, Scott Disick. Highlighting how the Blink-182 drummer simply possesses an independent disposition, she remarked: "He's just a more introverted personality than what they're used to. He also, like, doesn't need them, where Scott, like, wants to be the sixth Kardashian sister."
The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 across multiple ceremonies including a memorable Italian celebration, have built a closely knit blended family. After documented fertility hurdles, they welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023, parenting him alongside Mason, Penelope, Reign, Landon, Alabama and Atiana. By establishing firm personal limits, Kourtney continues to prioritise peace and autonomy over old family dynamics, making it clear that protecting her peace remains a personal, conscious choice rather than outside influence.