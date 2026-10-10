Kourtney Kardashian sets the record straight on family distance and defends husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has firmly addressed persistent online speculation suggesting her husband, Travis Barker, has been alienating her from the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. Breaking her silence during the latest season premiere of The Kardashians, the Lemme founder clarified that while she is deliberately keeping her distance from her siblings, the decision is entirely her own.

Kourtney Kardashian defends Travis Barker

Addressing the chatter directly, Kourtney stated: "I'm doing it [isolating from family], it's definitely me." She explained that whilst Travis is naturally inclined towards solitude, he has never attempted to alter her behaviour or pull her away from relatives. The conversation gained momentum during a candid exchange with close friend Simon Huck, who noted that observers felt her spouse was "shielding" her from the family. Simon explained: "They think Travis has taken you," prompting Kourtney to quip: "Like kidnapped me?" Simon then clarified: "That, like, he's shielding you from the family... Which you are doing it."