Aamir Khan Productions unveils Once Upon A Mic to champion grassroots artists and real stories

Aamir Khan Productions is venturing beyond traditional cinema screens to empower real people with a dedicated platform for their journeys. Under its channel Aamir Khan Talkies, the banner has launched Once Upon A Mic, an open-mic initiative curated in collaboration with storytelling collective Kommune. Designed to nurture authentic artistic expression, the venture bridges the divide between mainstream entertainment and raw, underrepresented talent spanning poetry, rap, spoken word and personal narrative.
The inaugural episode introduces Saniya MQ, an emerging rapper from Govandi, Mumbai. Channeling her lived realities, rhythmic grit and personal truth, Saniya opens the series by embodying the initiative’s core philosophy: championing perspectives that frequently remain outside the mainstream spotlight.
Announcing the launch on social media, the team behind Aamir shared: "Yeh woh mehfil hai jaha kahaniyan udaan bharegi, abb Aamir Khan Talkies par, aam janta kahaniyan bhi sunayi dengi! Presenting Once Upon A Mic, an all new open mic experience for poetry, rap, spoken word, storytelling and everything in between. Yahan alag andaaz hai, aur uss andaaz ki ek avaaz bhi hai! Kicking things off is Saniya MQ, a rapper from Govandi bringing her world, her experiences and her voice to the mic. Raw, honest and unapologetically her own, Saniya proves that sometimes, all you need is a beat, a few bars and something to say."
This grassroots push arrives alongside an active production calendar for Aamir. Following production ventures like Batwara 1947 and an on-screen appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, the veteran filmmaker is preparing to produce Silkyara 41. Helmed by director Kabir Khan in partnership with Mind Blowing Films and Kabir Khan Films, the upcoming feature dramatises the daring 2023 rescue of 41 workers trapped within Uttarakhand's collapsed mountain tunnel. With Once Upon A Mic, Aamir ensures that while big-screen spectacles continue, India's quietest community voices also find an expansive digital arena.