Aamir Khan Productions unveils Once Upon A Mic to champion grassroots artists and real stories

Announcing the launch on social media, the team behind Aamir shared: "Yeh woh mehfil hai jaha kahaniyan udaan bharegi, abb Aamir Khan Talkies par, aam janta kahaniyan bhi sunayi dengi! Presenting Once Upon A Mic, an all new open mic experience for poetry, rap, spoken word, storytelling and everything in between. Yahan alag andaaz hai, aur uss andaaz ki ek avaaz bhi hai! Kicking things off is Saniya MQ, a rapper from Govandi bringing her world, her experiences and her voice to the mic. Raw, honest and unapologetically her own, Saniya proves that sometimes, all you need is a beat, a few bars and something to say."

This grassroots push arrives alongside an active production calendar for Aamir. Following production ventures like Batwara 1947 and an on-screen appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, the veteran filmmaker is preparing to produce Silkyara 41. Helmed by director Kabir Khan in partnership with Mind Blowing Films and Kabir Khan Films, the upcoming feature dramatises the daring 2023 rescue of 41 workers trapped within Uttarakhand's collapsed mountain tunnel. With Once Upon A Mic, Aamir ensures that while big-screen spectacles continue, India's quietest community voices also find an expansive digital arena.