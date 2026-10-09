Aamir Khan ditches hair dye and embraces grey look: Subhash Ghai hints at a character preparation

Aamir Khan has made up his mind not to colour his hair anymore because he got bored of the process. The 61-year-old actor flaunted his natural salt-and-pepper hairdo at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 event in Mumbai. On the panel discussion organised at theWhistling Woods International, Aamir made it clear that the reason for the change did not relate to any particular film. But filmmaker Subhash Ghai made a fun remark regarding the change in the actor's hairdo.
At the event, Aamir Khan was seen wearing a floral-print shirt and black trousers along with some glasses with transparent frames. The celebrity's grey hair colour attracted many fans.
When questioned about the change in his look, he said that there was nothing particular about it. While stroking his hair, he said, “This look is nothing special; I just stopped dyeing my hair. Bahut bore horaha tha (it’s getting boring).”
In this case, director Subhash Ghai, who also attended the discussion session with him, made an amusing remark about this matter. Talking about the actor's past experiences of being well-prepared for all his characters, the filmmaker remarked, “You see, whenever you look at him with a different setup, you should understand that he's studying a character.” However, Aamir made it clear that his decision to stop colouring his hair was not connected to an upcoming role.
The last time Aamir made an appearance was in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a feel-good movie that got positive feedback from audiences. In yet another video interview, Aamir Khan was asked if he was going to star in Andaz Apna Apna 2 and the upcoming Lala Amarnath biography, Lalkaar, by Ashutosh Gowariker. But Aamir revealed that he, too, is excited about this sequel to the iconic film starring Salman Khan.