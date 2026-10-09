Aamir Khan ditches hair dye and embraces grey look: Subhash Ghai hints at a character preparation

Aamir Khan has made up his mind not to colour his hair anymore because he got bored of the process. The 61-year-old actor flaunted his natural salt-and-pepper hairdo at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 event in Mumbai. On the panel discussion organised at theWhistling Woods International, Aamir made it clear that the reason for the change did not relate to any particular film. But filmmaker Subhash Ghai made a fun remark regarding the change in the actor's hairdo.

Aamir Khan opens up about his new look; Subhash Ghai teases him

At the event, Aamir Khan was seen wearing a floral-print shirt and black trousers along with some glasses with transparent frames. The celebrity's grey hair colour attracted many fans.