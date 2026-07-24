Eva Grover makes shocking revelation about Aamir Khan's step brother, her ex-husband

Indian actress Eva Grover used to be married to Aamir Khan's half-brother, Hyder Ali Khan. The former couple, who share a daughter divorced fiver years after eloping in 200 after knowing each other for 18 days.
Years later, the actress has made some shocking claims about her ex-husband and has opened up about his battle with schizophrenia in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.
Eva Grover has claimed that her ex-husband Hyder Ali Khan, who is also Bollywood star Aamir Khan's half-brother, is battling immense hardship, with no permanent place to stay and no arrangement for food.
In her interview, she claimed that Hyder currently lives in a chawl and is struggling both financially and personally and even struggles to get food for himself everyday.
The former couple had a troubled marriage after eloping despite Eva's family's disapproval. She opened up about Hyder's struggles with schizophrenia, a disease she did not understand back when she was married to him. She was not prepared for the abuse after marriage from a man who seemed polite and calm, she said.
Reflecting on her marriage, Eva Grover said, "He had schizophrenia. At that time, I didn't quite understand what schizophrenia meant. He was cabin crew and people in that profession are usually very well-mannered."
She added, "I later learned after reading a lot about the condition, a person can appear completely normal on the outside while struggling with serious mental health issues internally...During the 18 days I spent with him, I saw only the polite and well-behaved side."
Eva said that that on the third day after their marriage, he became abusive and she could not figure out why. She claimed that Hyder would hit her and abuse her, turning especially violent during intimacy.
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