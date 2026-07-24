Eva Grover makes shocking revelation about Aamir Khan's step brother, her ex-husband

Indian actress Eva Grover used to be married to Aamir Khan's half-brother, Hyder Ali Khan. The former couple, who share a daughter divorced fiver years after eloping in 200 after knowing each other for 18 days.

Years later, the actress has made some shocking claims about her ex-husband and has opened up about his battle with schizophrenia in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Eva Grover says ex-husband Hyder Ali Khan has no permanent home

Eva Grover has claimed that her ex-husband Hyder Ali Khan, who is also Bollywood star Aamir Khan's half-brother, is battling immense hardship, with no permanent place to stay and no arrangement for food.