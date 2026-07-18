Aamir Khan threat claims surface as Mumbai Police confirm no formal complaint filed yet

The star reportedly received a threat through a post on Facebook allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was written in Hindi: “I am Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group)."

"Those who are working against our culture in our country, and people like Aamir Khan who are promoting this in the name of "love jihad," we will not tolerate this.”

“They will be given a response very soon. This is against our Sanatan Dharma and against our country… Those who are encouraging these things in the name of stardom—we will not spare them.”