Aamir Khan addresses Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says 3 Idiots character wasn't inspired by him

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters its 20th day today. Many people had been criticising Aamir Khan for not speaking up in support of the protester despite playing a character on 3 Idiots inspired by him.

The actor has finally spoken up on the matter and while he expressed concerns about Sonam's health he said that it is a "misconception" that his character in the Rajkumar Hirani directed movie is based on the Ladakhi engineer.

I didn’t know about Mr Sonam: Aamir Khan amidst Sonam Wangchuk protest

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has finally opened up about activist Sonam Wangchuk and his ongoing indefinite hunger strike that has prompted concern and protest from all over the country.