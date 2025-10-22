Gucci Mane opens up on being diagnosed with Schizophrenia

Keyshia outlined her preventative strategy for helping her husband, which is to catch the warning signs before a full-fledged episode strikes. “How you catch it is he don’t talk to you, he want to be by himself, he don’t eat, he do not sleep. Text messages, there’s an interval after every word,” she described.

During an episode, Gucci Mane goes through what he describes as a “psychosis” or “warped world,” when he hears voices and feels people are conspiring against him. To shield his privacy and sanity from time to time, Keyshia acts fast. “I delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public to know he’s having an episode,” she said.

The hip-hop artist was encouraged to get professional treatment—both therapy and medication—following a serious encounter in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly since Keyshia was pregnant with their son. He pinpointed his triggers as using drugs and alcohol and stress, and today credits the consistency he’s worked towards for his stability.

Gucci Mane is now fine, citing, “You got to do the work yourself if you want to really get better.” His life, as chronicled in his third memoir, brings emphasis to the pivotal role his wife’s “mother mode” is playing in his recovery and ongoing stability.