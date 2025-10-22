British pop star Lily Allen has openly spoken about the inspiration behind her recent breast augmentation surgery, or mammaplasty, stating it was associated with her process of putting on weight after a phase of being “at her lowest.”
In an interview that appeared on October 21, the 40-year-old painting revealed she “got really really thin” for a period of time when things were hard. Being “bottom-heavy” her whole life, Allen voiced a concern that her shape would be “out of proportion” because she knew she “had to put on weight.”
“And so I felt like why not gift myself a get-out clause? Make it feel more enticing,” she said, saying the procedure was a way for her to become more at ease with her new body shape.
Allen initially reported on the procedure last March on her Miss Me podcast, commenting that her breasts “look really incredible” but were still healing. She was anticipating the stage at which they “drop and fluff,” soften, and feel like “normal boobs.”
The Smile singer also recently uncovered an unlikely mutual connection with American reality TV personality Kris Jenner: their plastic surgeon. Allen said that her breast implant was carried out by the same man, Dr Steven Levine, who did Kris Jenner’s recent facelift weeks later.
The artist said she has a “massive lump” in her right breast, although she doesn’t know whether it’s related to the augmentation. Her willingness to discuss the procedure and complicated motivations behind it is a continuation of a trend of honest public conversation about her life and body image issues.