British pop star Lily Allen has openly spoken about the inspiration behind her recent breast augmentation surgery, or mammaplasty, stating it was associated with her process of putting on weight after a phase of being “at her lowest.”

Lily Allen opens up about mammoplasty motivation: Proportion and a ‘get-out clause’

In an interview that appeared on October 21, the 40-year-old painting revealed she “got really really thin” for a period of time when things were hard. Being “bottom-heavy” her whole life, Allen voiced a concern that her shape would be “out of proportion” because she knew she “had to put on weight.”

“And so I felt like why not gift myself a get-out clause? Make it feel more enticing,” she said, saying the procedure was a way for her to become more at ease with her new body shape.